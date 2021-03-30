World
Indian COVID-19 situation turning from 'bad to worse': govt official
- "Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system", senior health official Vinod Kumar Paul told a news conference.
30 Mar 2021
NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 situation is turning from "bad to worse," a senior government official said on Tuesday, as infections surge across several states.
"Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system", senior health official Vinod Kumar Paul told a news conference.
