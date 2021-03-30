COVID-19 case positivity ratio reaches 12.31pc in capital: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan Tuesday said that the COVID-19 case positivity ratio has become doubled in the past few days reaching 12.31% in the federal capital.

Talking to the media, Dr Faisal said that the overall case positivity ratio in the country was 8.83% while 10.43% in Punjab, 8.55% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.98% in Sindh, 2.15% in Balochistan, 8.98% in AJK and 2.33% in Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that Covid cases are jumping up for the past two weeks and urged the citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to prevent the disease in the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country.

“We regularly monitor positivity ratio at national, provincial and city level and when it increases it incurs burden on healthcare capacity. Pressure is mounting in the federal capital, Peshawar, Karachi and major urban centers of Punjab.”

He said that keeping in view the disease risk certain restrictions were imposed focusing on high-risk sectors with mass gathering, however, he said that an overall poor administrative compliance of guidelines and actions was seen and requested all provincial administrations to seriously take note of this.

He said that there are certain variants of the virus originating from African States where travel restrictions are being imposed to contain disease spread.

He said that senior citizens walk-in registration was introduced for above 70 year age citizens and now they can visit for vaccination from all listed vaccination centers.

He said that this time is not of any complacency rather strict compliance of SOPs. “COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SoPs during the first wave.”

Dr Faisal said that the government is seeking full cooperation of the citizens in adhering to the SoPs. “We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures.”

He asked the citizens to wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

He urged the healthcare workers and those eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves as well as their loved ones.

He said that better services are being ensured at COVID-19 vaccination centers to facilitate the senior citizens. He said that keeping in view the interest of senior citizens for COVID vaccination, the staff and number of centers are being increased.