Third virus wave more dangerous than previous ones

SARGODHA: The Vice President Punjab Medical Association Dr Sikandar Warriach said that the ongoing third wave of Coronavirus is more dangerous than the last two ones.

While talking to APP here on Tuesday,he said that the number of corona patients were rapidly increasing day by day due to violation of corona SOPs by the masses.

He said that 39 corona patients were under treatment in isolation ward set up at District Head Quarter Teaching Hospital Sargodha so far out of which 12 were in critical and three patients died in the last 24 hours.

Dr Sikandar said that the number of active cases of in Sargodha district was around 500 out of which only 39 patients were admitted at isolation wards while the rest were quarantined at homes.

He appealed to the people to wear masks, wash their hands with soap frequently, and maintain social distance in public areas.