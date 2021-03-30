Rupee surges 94 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 94 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs153.09 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs154.03.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs153 and Rs153.8 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by Rs 1.41 and closed at Rs179.83 against the last day’s trading of Rs181.24, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.38, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.93 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs210.85 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.78.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 25 paisas each to close at Rs 41.67 and Rs 40.82 respectively.