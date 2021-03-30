ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
Israel reopens Egypt crossing for first time since pandemic

  • To cross, individuals must be inoculated or have recovered from Covid-19. A negative laboratory test is also required in both directions.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday reopened the Taba border post with Egypt that had been closed throughout the pandemic, allowing limited numbers to cross to the Sinai peninsula for Passover holidays.

The move was the latest step towards normalcy for Israel, which has fully vaccinated more than half of its roughly 9.3 million residents against coronavirus, the world's fastest per capita pace.

From Tuesday through April 12, 300 Israelis will be allowed through Taba on the Red Sea each day.

To cross, individuals must be inoculated or have recovered from Covid-19. A negative laboratory test is also required in both directions.

Egypt's Sinai peninsula is a popular vacation spot for Israelis, especially during the Passover break which began over the weekend, but the pandemic has forced Taba's closure since March 2020.

Israel's successful vaccination rollout has been making gains against the virus.

The number of serious coronavirus cases, which stood at 800 at the end of last month, has fallen to 467, according to the health ministry.

Coronavirus Israel Egypt pandemic COVID

Israel reopens Egypt crossing for first time since pandemic

