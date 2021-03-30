ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Indian shares gain over 2pc as banks, JSW Steel rise after Bhushan deal

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 2.3% to 14,845.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.2% at 50,084. Both the indexes fell more than 1% last week.
  • Major lenders to Bhushan, including State Bank of India Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank gained more than 1% each and ICICI Bank rose 2.3%.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares surged on Tuesday, driven by gains in banks and JSW Steel after the steel conglomerate completed purchase of a rival under a bankruptcy resolution law, helping lenders to recover some of their bad loans.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 2.3% to 14,845.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.2% at 50,084. Both the indexes fell more than 1% last week.

JSW Steel, which rose 5%, said on Friday evening it had completed a resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power, including a payment of 193.50 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) to financial creditors. Indian markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.

"There is good amount of buying in financials and buying continues in the metals too. These (insolvency) resolutions kind of give a lot of positivity to the markets when they come in," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi, on Monday.

Major lenders to Bhushan, including State Bank of India Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank gained more than 1% each and ICICI Bank rose 2.3%.

The Nifty bank index added 1.7% and the public sector bank index gained 0.7%.

The Nifty metals index climbed 2.8%, while the Nifty information technology index rose 2.9% on expectations of strong results in the upcoming quarter, analysts said.

Shares of Manganese Ore (India) Ltd jumped 13%, while Steel Authority of India Ltd, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel rose between 3% and 5%.

Technology heavyweights Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services gained 3.67% and 3%, respectively.

Shares of Indian mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies Ltd surged more than 80% in their market debut on Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for technology firms in a frenzied period for public listings. It last closed up 45%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index State Bank of India BSE Sensex S&P BSE Sensex s JSW Steel

