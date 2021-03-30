Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,792,586 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 127,546,270 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 7,501 new deaths and 459,625 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,660, followed by the United States with 586 and Poland with 460.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 550,036 deaths from 30,331,798 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 313,866 deaths from 12,573,615 cases, Mexico with 201,826 deaths from 2,227,842 cases, India with 162,114 deaths from 12,095,855 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126,615 deaths from 4,337,696 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 245 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 209, Montenegro 200, Belgium 198 and Bosnia 196.

Europe overall has 949,215 deaths from 43,270,179 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 772,949 deaths from 24,550,680 infections, and the United States and Canada 572,930 deaths from 31,300,253 cases.

Asia has reported 270,867 deaths from 17,743,483 cases, the Middle East 113,421 deaths from 6,450,202 cases, Africa 112,218 deaths from 4,194,616 cases, and Oceania 986 deaths from 36,863 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.