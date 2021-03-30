ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
Kia unveils its highly anticipated ‘EV6’

BR Web Desk 30 Mar 2021

Kia EV6, company’s highly anticipated electric vehicle is finally here after months of teases and leaks.

The car comes in only long range battery. It uses two motors to produce a combined 430kW, or roughly 576 horsepower, and can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds.

The EV6 can put out up to 3.6kW of power — enough to power a 55-inch TV and an air conditioner for more than 24 hours, Kia says.

In size, it’s somewhere between the VW ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Kia says car can also tow up to 1,600 kilograms (roughly 3,500 pounds) as long as the battery is more than 35 percent full, too.

From some rear angles the car bears some resemblance to the Polestar 2. From the side, it’s a longer, meaner Ioniq 5. Rather, it’s aggressive without being ostentatious; eye-catching, if not eye-watering.

As far as interior is concerned, there are two 12-inch curved displays that sit inside a structure that rises up from the dashboard, one in front of the driver and one for infotainment purposes.

An augmented reality heads-up display enhances Kia’s over all interior. Kia promises this will all be updatable over-the-air, and there are advanced driver assistance features to boot.

Kia’s new design buzzphrase is ‘opposites united’, says design director Karim Habib. He talks about soft organic volumes meeting more technical lights and jewellery.

More than 100 recycled plastic water bottles go into the cabin fabrics.

There is no word on pricing of the various configurations, and Kia also conveniently left out specs for what will certainly be the more affordable models. For such an important car, there remains a fair amount of mystery.

