Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on April 13 for Ramadan moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 13 for the sighting of the moon of Ramadan, 1442 AH.

A notification has been issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony which read that the moon sighting committee’s chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting in Peshawar.

On Monday, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri cleared that mosques across the country will remain open in the holy month of Ramazan.

The government will ensure the strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Ramazan to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).