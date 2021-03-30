ANL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.41%)
ASL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.57%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
FFL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
HASCOL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.99%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.93%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 87.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.12%)
PTC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.14%)
TRG 149.15 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-3.25%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.19%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,721 Decreased By ▼ -22.17 (-0.47%)
BR30 24,701 Decreased By ▼ -216.17 (-0.87%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -208.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 18,151 Decreased By ▼ -113.28 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

  • As per Fitch Ratings, the rating is in line with Pakistan's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a stable outlook.
Ali Ahmed 30 Mar 2021

Fitch Ratings, the American credit rating agency has assigned Pakistan's (B-/Stable) proposed foreign-currency bonds a 'B-' rating on Tuesday.

As per Fitch Ratings, the rating is in line with Pakistan's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a stable outlook.

Fitch affirmed Pakistan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs on 17 August 2020.

The rating on the proposed bonds is sensitive to any changes in Pakistan's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. The following were the rating sensitivities for the sovereign rating published in the rating action commentary in August 2020.

Fitch Ratings, said that the main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade are:

• External Finances: Continued implementation of policies sufficient to facilitate a rebuilding of foreign-exchange reserves and ease external financing risks. • Public Finances: Sustained fiscal consolidation, for instance through a structural improvement in revenue, sufficient to put the debt/GDP ratio on a downward trajectory over the medium term. • Macro: Sustained improvements in the business environment that contribute to improved medium-term growth and export prospects.

The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

• External Finances: Indications of reduced access to external finance leading to financing strains.

Pakistan Fitch Ratings foreign currency bonds stable outlook finances

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters