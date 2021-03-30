ANL 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.41%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
DGKC 117.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.77%)
EPCL 54.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.2%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HASCOL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HUBC 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.16%)
JSCL 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.71%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.07%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.79%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.89%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 38.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.01%)
TRG 150.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-2.37%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.55%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By ▼ -15.29 (-0.32%)
BR30 24,753 Decreased By ▼ -164.66 (-0.66%)
KSE100 44,268 Decreased By ▼ -163.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,178 Decreased By ▼ -86.09 (-0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
IMF approves $312.4mn credit facility for Madagascar

  • The fund said following its board's decision on the 40-month arrangement, it will allow an immediate disbursement of about $69 million.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

NAIROBI: The International Monetary Fund's executive board has approved a $312.4 million extended credit facility arrangement for Madagascar to help it cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related shocks, the fund said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a severe human and economic toll on Madagascar, reversing recent social and economic progress, and creating fiscal and external financing needs," Antoinette Sayeh, IMF's deputy managing director, said in a statement late on Monday.

"Given that Madagascar remains at a moderate risk of debt distress, the authorities plan to follow a prudent debt management strategy that relies on concessional financing ..."

The fund said following its board's decision on the 40-month arrangement, it will allow an immediate disbursement of about $69 million.

The IMF forecasts Madagascar's economy to grow 3.2% this year, from an estimated 3.2% contraction last year.

To date, Madagascar has a total 23,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 387 deaths, a Reuters tally shows.

