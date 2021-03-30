ANL 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.68%)
ASC 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
AVN 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.16%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.68%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
PAEL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.65%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
TRG 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,735 Decreased By ▼ -8.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,748 Decreased By ▼ -169.6 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,292 Decreased By ▼ -139.53 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,188 Decreased By ▼ -76.6 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Roche's Evrysdi wins EU approval for spinal muscular atrophy

  • It has been approved for treating 5q SMA in patients two months of age and older, with a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1, Type 2 or Type 3 or with one to four SMN2 copies, it said.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

ZURICH: Roche's Evrysdi has won approval from the European Commission as the first and only at-home treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

It has been approved for treating 5q SMA in patients two months of age and older, with a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1, Type 2 or Type 3 or with one to four SMN2 copies, it said.

The drugmaker said it was working with reimbursement and assessment bodies in European countries to enable broad and rapid access. Rival treatments include Zolgensma from Novartis and Biogen's Spinraza.

Roche's Tecentriq Swiss drugmaker Zolgensma SMA

Roche's Evrysdi wins EU approval for spinal muscular atrophy

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters