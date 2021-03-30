World
Thailand says it does not push back refugees from Myanmar
- There can be a discussion between officials and refugees and sometimes when the situation eases they will return voluntarily.
30 Mar 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand has no policy of turning away refugees fleeing conflict from Myanmar and accepts refugees on a humanitarian basis, a senior official said on Tuesday.
There can be a discussion between officials and refugees and sometimes when the situation eases they will return voluntarily, said Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister
Thailand says it does not push back refugees from Myanmar
Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?
Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO
President, too, tests positive
ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India
Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal
Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes
Read more stories
Comments