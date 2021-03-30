CBOT wheat ends higher on bargain buying after three-month low

A firmer dollar hung over the markets, in theory making US grains less competitive globally.

The US Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of US wheat in the latest week at 302,188 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes and a four-week low.

Traders await weekly USDA crop progress reports due later on Monday, showing winter wheat condition ratings for a handful of states. The USDA's full weekly US crop progress reports are scheduled to resume on April 5.