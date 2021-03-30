ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
AVN 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
BOP 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
DGKC 119.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.99%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
PAEL 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.43%)
PRL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.22%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
TRG 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,741 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,818 Decreased By ▼ -98.97 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,334 Decreased By ▼ -97.57 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,208 Decreased By ▼ -56.44 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
CBOT wheat ends higher on bargain buying after three-month low

Reuters 30 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closed higher on Monday on bargain buying after the benchmark May contract dipped to its lowest level of 2021, traders said.

  • CBOT May soft red winter wheat settled up 3-1/2 cents at $6.16-3/4 per bushel, after a drop to $6.07-1/4, its lowest since Dec. 22.

  • K.C. May hard red winter wheat ended up 1-1/4 cents at $5.69-1/2 a bushel while MGEX May spring wheat fell 3-1/4 cents to $6.10-3/4.

  • A firmer dollar hung over the markets, in theory making US grains less competitive globally.

    • The US Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of US wheat in the latest week at 302,188 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes and a four-week low.

    • Traders await weekly USDA crop progress reports due later on Monday, showing winter wheat condition ratings for a handful of states. The USDA's full weekly US crop progress reports are scheduled to resume on April 5.

    • Analysts on average expect the USDA in its quarterly stocks report on Wednesday to report US March 1 wheat stocks at 1.272 billion bushels, down 10.1% from a year ago and the smallest since 2015.

