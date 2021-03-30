ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
AVN 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
BOP 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
DGKC 119.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.99%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
PAEL 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.43%)
PRL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.22%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
TRG 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,741 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,818 Decreased By ▼ -98.97 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,334 Decreased By ▼ -97.57 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,208 Decreased By ▼ -56.44 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near 2-week low as US dollar rallies

  • British consumers reined in their borrowing at the fastest annual pace on record in February, according to Bank of England data.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, around a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, pressured by a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields on optimism around a quick economic recovery as vaccinations gain momentum.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,710.03 per ounce by 0141 GMT. US gold futures declined 0.2% to $1,711.10 per ounce.

Gold fell to $1,704.90 per ounce on Monday, the lowest level since March 12.

The dollar climbed to a one-year high against the yen on Tuesday as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the US stoked inflation concerns.

Concerns about a potential fallout of a hedge fund's default on margin calls also elevated the greenback's safe-haven appeal.

Losses at Archegos Capital Management, run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, sparked a fire sale of stocks on Monday, including that of some US tech companies.

Asian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, as investors shook off earlier worries.

Longer-dated Treasury yields rose as investors banked on vaccine roll-out in the United States and expectations that President Joe Biden's infrastructure initiative could bolster economic growth and debt issuance.

The Federal Reserve is "a long way from raising interest rates at this point," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, reinforcing hopes that the central bank is ready to remain dovish as long as virus woes linger.

British consumers reined in their borrowing at the fastest annual pace on record in February, according to Bank of England data.

China's factory activity was expected to have grown at a faster pace in March, a Reuters poll showed.

Silver fell 0.3% to $24.59 and platinum was down 0.7%, at $1,167.51

Palladium was little changed at $2,529.76, having slid 5.5% in the last session.

Federal Reserve Gold Prices palladium Silver Platinum Spot gold British consumers

Gold hovers near 2-week low as US dollar rallies

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters