World
Novartis oncology arm expands radioligand pipeline
- A library of Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting agents through an agreement.
30 Mar 2021
ZURICH: Novartis AG has obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialise therapeutic applications for a library of Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) targeting agents through an agreement with iTheranostics Inc, the Swiss drugmaker said.
