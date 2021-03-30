ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ehsaas Delivery Unit: SAPM reviews progress

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 30 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shehzad Monday reviewed progress on Ehsaas Delivery Unit that aims to ensure quick redressal of complaints related to Ehsaas Programme.

In this regard, he was briefed on PM Agreement Monitoring System and Ehsaas Digital Monitoring Dashboard, according to an official statement.

“Ehsaas was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 27, 2019 as Pakistan’s largest ever social protection and poverty eradication initiative. Ehsaas is unique because of its scale, policy formulation, well-articulated strategy, multi-sectoral character, governance and integrity policy, institutional arrangements, monitoring framework and enhanced funding to deliver the programme nationwide. Collectively, the programme comprises over 140 programmes, policies and initiatives centred on a holistic approach to alleviating poverty,” the statement said.

“The foundations of Ehsaas have extensively been strengthened in the last two years through a new biometric payment system, demand side SMS (Short Message Service) based request seeking platform, end-to-end digital survey and a new wealth profiling big data analytics mechanism,” it added.

During the course of the two years, Ehsaas has been widely commended globally at many international events hosted by the United Nations, Asian Development Bank, World Bank, United Nations Development Programme, UN Women, Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, Harvard Pakistan Forum, SUN Movement, and International Policy Centre for Inclusive Growth, the press release said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ehsaas Programme Imran Khan Ehsaas Delivery Unit Arbab Shehzad Ehsaas Digital Monitoring Dashboard

Ehsaas Delivery Unit: SAPM reviews progress

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

AGP to conduct audit of NJS

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.