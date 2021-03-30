Ehsaas Delivery Unit: SAPM reviews progress

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shehzad Monday reviewed progress on Ehsaas Delivery Unit that aims to ensure quick redressal of complaints related to Ehsaas Programme.

In this regard, he was briefed on PM Agreement Monitoring System and Ehsaas Digital Monitoring Dashboard, according to an official statement.

“Ehsaas was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 27, 2019 as Pakistan’s largest ever social protection and poverty eradication initiative. Ehsaas is unique because of its scale, policy formulation, well-articulated strategy, multi-sectoral character, governance and integrity policy, institutional arrangements, monitoring framework and enhanced funding to deliver the programme nationwide. Collectively, the programme comprises over 140 programmes, policies and initiatives centred on a holistic approach to alleviating poverty,” the statement said.

“The foundations of Ehsaas have extensively been strengthened in the last two years through a new biometric payment system, demand side SMS (Short Message Service) based request seeking platform, end-to-end digital survey and a new wealth profiling big data analytics mechanism,” it added.

During the course of the two years, Ehsaas has been widely commended globally at many international events hosted by the United Nations, Asian Development Bank, World Bank, United Nations Development Programme, UN Women, Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, Harvard Pakistan Forum, SUN Movement, and International Policy Centre for Inclusive Growth, the press release said.

