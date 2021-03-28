COVID-19: CM urges people to abide by govt guidelines

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged people to strictly act on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during third wave of COVID-19 and cooperate with the government.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that the number of positive corona patients was increasing immensely due to the the third wave, adding that following the government guidelines for curbing corona was in the best interest of the public. He maintained that people could only protect themselves by following the SOPs.

The chief minister stressed that citizens should make mask a compulsory part of their lives and adopting the preventive measures was an effective way to deal with corona. He added that effective and timely measures have been taken by the incumbent government to deal with coronavirus.

The government would continue to take more steps to safeguard the lives of the people as extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary steps, he said. More strict restrictions could be imposed for safeguarding the lives of the people, he maintained.

In the last 24 hours, 2823 new cases of corona have been reported in Punjab and claims lives of 6,227 patients so far in Punjab. During the last 24 hours 39 people have been died in Punjab due to corona. A total of 3,755,082 corona tests have been conducted so far, besides 19,377 corona tests in Punjab.