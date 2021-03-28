Anti-polio campaign to be launched in Sindh on March 29

KARACHI: The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio in Sindh will launch a province-wide polio campaign from March 29 to April 04, 2021, as part of the national immunization days, to give oral polio drops to around nine million children of under 5-year across the province.

The campaign will be conducted in all 30 districts of Sindh, said a statement on Sunday.

Out of the nine million children to be given oral polio drops, approximately 2 million reside in Karachi.

The campaign will be conducted whilst following strict WHO recommended COVID prevention protocols which include the wearing of masks by workers, their temperatures being checked before deployment, not handling children directly, not entering houses, spending limited time with families and knocking on doors with pens, rulers or elbows rather than hands.

The EOC Sindh spokesperson said that as a result of the pandemic the gap in campaigns from March to July coupled with routine immunization being affected left an immunity gap in children which we have been addressing through back-to-back monthly polio campaigns since August 2020.

Thanks to these campaigns Sindh has not reported a single case of polio since July 2020 and a number of environment samples are also now showing negative. If we continue with the same momentum we will further see significant results but we must not get complacent and continue the hard work.

While we deal with the pandemic, we must also deal with childhood immunization to prevent childhood diseases, the benefits of vaccination are clear as frequent campaigns have significantly reduced the burden of polio across the country.

Children can be saved from childhood diseases like polio through vaccination and we seek the media’s help to raise awareness regarding this.

Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with Afghanistan and has so far reported a total of 01 polio case in 2021.

The medical experts across the world, as well as prominent scholars in Pakistan, and across the region endorse the oral polio vaccine as the safest and most effective for not only preventing polio but also eradicating it from the environment.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab will be chief guest and Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar special guest, will inaugurate Anti polio campaign in District South at Seminar Hall Jamiat Hospital, Delhi Colony on March 29 at 11:00 am.