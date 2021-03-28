Govt will further tighten restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 infections, says Umar

(Karachi) Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that the government will further tighten restrictions keeping in view the drastic and continued increase in COVID-19 infections across the country.

In a tweet after chairing the National Command and Operation Centre meeting, Umar said that the government has decided to impose strict restrictions after a rapid surge in COVID cases has been witnessed.

"Held ncoc meeting today with provincial chief secretaries & reviewed the situation. Based on continuing increase in disease spread & fast pace at which hospital fill up is taking place, particularly critical covid patients, decided to further tighten restrictions," he stated.

He added that all the chief secretaries have been advised to ensure strict compliance of the SOPs. The minister also requested the public to cooperate with the administration as the SOPs are being enforced to protect them.

On March 27, Umar had hinted that the government would have no option but to toughen restrictions if the coronavirus situation did not improve.

He said restrictions were toughen two weeks ago due to a worse coronavirus situation.

He said the pandemic is spreading rapidly not just in Pakistan, but across the globe, especially in neighbouring countries. The federal minister said the number of critical patients had increased drastically in the last 12 days.