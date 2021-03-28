ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Goldman Sachs dustup hits nerve as pandemic blurs work-life line

  Jennifer Moss, a syndicated columnist who specializes in workplace issues, praised the moves, but said employers will need to follow through if they want to maintain their staff after the pandemic.
AFP 28 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: A revolt by junior Goldman Sachs' bankers over work weeks that can stretch to as long as 105 hours has inspired both schadenfreude over discontent at the storied investment bank and wider debate about the future of work after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The erosion between office and home boundaries during the pandemic means many white-collar workers can relate on some level to the complaints, even if the plight of elite young bankers seeking riches does not inspire sympathy.

The issues underlying the Goldman Sachs controversy are "reflective of a broader problem," said Temple University sociologist Kevin Delaney, author of "Money at Work: On the Job with Priests, Poker Players and Hedge Fund Traders."

"People feel the boundaries have disappeared between work and leisure and work and life. A lot of people are struggling with it because they are not sure when they are allowed to take time off."

In the wake of the dustup, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon has urged staff to respect a firm-wide policy of not working on Saturdays, and praised the young staffers for speaking up.

The gripes were felt beyond Goldman's corner of Lower Manhattan. Citi Chief Executive Jane Fraser this week announced "Zoom-Free Fridays" and urged workers to take their vacation time, adding that she planned a few days off "knowing I will come back with a fresher brain."

Jennifer Moss, a syndicated columnist who specializes in workplace issues, praised the moves, but said employers will need to follow through if they want to maintain their staff after the pandemic.

The upheaval of the past year -- along with efforts to improve diversity at top firms -- creates the potential for improving work culture. But experts caution change is not easy.

"It needs to be this mind shift, but this is a great start," Moss told AFP. "It's a legacy of overwork that's been institutionalized."

