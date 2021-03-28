PM Khan wishes Hindu community 'a very happy' Holi

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wished the Hindu community "a very happy Holi, the festival of colours".

Taking to his twitter handle, Imran said: “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours.”

The Hindu citizens living across the country are celebrating the festival with traditional enthusiasm.

Holi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month and marks the start of spring. The festival is celebrated every year in February or March and signifies new beginnings – leaving behind winter and welcoming spring.

The festival is celebrated by the Hindu community, with people gathering in the streets and playing with colours, distributing sweets and dancing together.

They smear "Abeer" or red vermilion powder, besides other coloured powders, and throw water-filled balloons at each other.