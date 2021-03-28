ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Khan wishes Hindu community 'a very happy' Holi

  • The Hindu citizens living across the country are celebrating the festival with traditional enthusiasm
  • Holi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month and marks the start of spring
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wished the Hindu community "a very happy Holi, the festival of colours".

Taking to his twitter handle, Imran said: “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours.”

The Hindu citizens living across the country are celebrating the festival with traditional enthusiasm.

Holi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month and marks the start of spring. The festival is celebrated every year in February or March and signifies new beginnings – leaving behind winter and welcoming spring.

The festival is celebrated by the Hindu community, with people gathering in the streets and playing with colours, distributing sweets and dancing together.

They smear "Abeer" or red vermilion powder, besides other coloured powders, and throw water-filled balloons at each other.

PM Imran Twitter message Holi hindu festival greetings festival of colours traditional enthusiasm welcoming spring

PM Khan wishes Hindu community 'a very happy' Holi

COVID-19 pandemic: Pakistan reports 57 deaths, over 4,000 new cases in 24 hours

Maryam Nawaz gets tested for COVID-19 after developing virus symptoms

Pandemic upsurge hits Europe recovery hopes

Global condemnation after bloodiest day since Myanmar coup

Cities worldwide dim lights to mark Earth Hour

Goldman Sachs dustup hits nerve as pandemic blurs work-life line

One dead, nine wounded in a suspected suicide blast outside Indonesian church

NCOC warns of tougher Covid-19 restrictions

Maryam launches scathing attack on PPP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters