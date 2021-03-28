Maryam launches scathing attack on PPP

LAHORE: Expressing 'displeasure' over seeking what she said support of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators for getting the slot of opposition leader in the Senate, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that causing damage to democratic struggle just to get a "minor position" in the Senate is unfortunate.

"The PML-N was waiting for Maulana Fazlur Rehman's reaction to this act of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), everybody knows on whose directions BAP members move on," Maryam said while talking to the media persons here.

She claimed that "the PML-N's candidate for the opposition leader in the Senate Azam Nazir Tarar had received a telephonic call from Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani offering the support of three or four BAP senators for his candidature, but he [Tarar] told him he does not need his [Sanjrani's] votes. Tarar also told the Chairman that he is with his party and he will not betray his party or the PDM." Maryam said that people were now well aware with the narrative of each and every party. "A visible line has been drawn between those sincere to the PDM's mission, and those pretending to be its supporters," she said.

Answering a question about the future of PDM, she said, "it is sad that democracy was harmed for the sake of a small slot; BAP votes were sought for getting PPP candidate appointed as leader of the opposition in the Upper House; if you were really dying for the seat, why did not you talk to Nawaz Sharif."

She said, "if you also want to be called 'selected', you will have to follow the 'selected' prime minister."

She said, "our narrative is out there for the entire country to see; it is Nawaz Sharif's narrative; it is the narrative of democracy, rule of law and the Constitution."

"I am waiting for PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rahman to take a position on this matter. However, I deeply regret that despite understanding the situation and despite having the wisdom, you [Gilani] have dealt a massive blow to democracy, our cause and the public's struggle for their right to rule for a very minor and inconsequential office. This is not the PDM's defeat, of which the PML-N remains a part. It is the defeat of the people who sacrificed their principles for an inconsequential office," she said.

Maryam added: "What good is a leader of the opposition anyway? It's not like we could have formed a government with it even if the PML-N got the post. This is a very meaningless and I regret that for this small gain, you have taken votes from the Balochistan Awami Party."

Asked about "success" of Zardari's narrative, she said: "I am glad that a line has been drawn, on one side there are those who are sacrificing their own wellbeing for the public and its right to rule, while on the other side, there are those who have 'sacrificed' all their principles and narrative for a minor position."

She asked the PPP to accept the 'fact' that the BAP had voted for their candidate, adding: "If you want to be subservient; if you want to be selected, then you should follow Imran Khan, who does this stubbornly and shamelessly". Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told media that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar should not only be removed from his post but he should also be put behind bars. She claimed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) declared Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar and Jahangir Tareen as "sugar thieves".

She said the prices of petrol, medicine, electricity and gas will not reduce until this "mafia" is imposed on the country. This corrupt group is "looting" public and the sugar, which was being sold at Rs 52 per kilogram during PML-N tenure, reached Rs 120 under Imran Khan's regime, she added. She said that Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz was accused of sugar price hike but Al-Arabia and Ramzan Sugar Mills did not receive subsidy of even one rupee. The PML-N spokesperson went on to say that the rulers are misguiding to people over the sugar inquiry commission report as those who were blamed in the report are ruling the country.

