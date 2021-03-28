Honda agrees to sell British car plant to logistics giant Panattoni

ANL
38.43
Increased By
▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC
15.41
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL
24.05
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN
93.00
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP
8.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO
11.53
Increased By
▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC
123.98
Decreased By
▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL
56.25
Increased By
▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL
22.57
Decreased By
▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL
27.54
Decreased By
▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL
15.47
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL
11.09
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC
84.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL
6.68
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL
22.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO
42.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL
4.09
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM
16.10
Increased By
▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF
45.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL
33.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL
10.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER
9.59
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL
90.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL
28.60
Increased By
▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC
10.10
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK
1.21
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP
41.48
Increased By
▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG
163.09
Decreased By
▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY
30.14
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL
1.32
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
