Opinion

Nawaz's passport renewal plea rejected

Rafiq Husain 28 Mar 2021

The government has rejected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's application seeking renewal of his passport on the grounds that he has been declared offender by different courts in various cases.

The rejection of Nawaz Sharif's application clearly demonstrates government's merciless approach to opposition. Rejection of opposition leader Yousuf Raza Gilani's petition by Islamabad High Court appears to have emboldened the government to treat opposition more harshly or fight even harder for its own survival. The deepening rift within Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) following Yousuf Raza Gilani's appointment as Leader of Opposition in Senate will surely throw up another opportunity for the government to become more strict or stern against a seemingly beleaguered opposition.

Rafiq Husain (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

