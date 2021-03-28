ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BRSP marks World Water Day in Quetta

Recorder Report 28 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) in collaboration with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), WASA, & GIZ commemorated "World Water Day 2021" in Quetta.

The participants were major stakeholders including line departments, teachers, students, civil society members, media representative. Governor Balochistan, Amanullah khan Yasinzai was the chief guest of the event. PHED Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar, Holger Ziegler, German Consul General in Karachi, Saleh Nasar, Secretary PHED, Nadir Gul Barrech, CEO of BRSP, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Chairperson PPAF attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan governor said: "We need to do more in order to get our province out of this predicament.

Uncontrolled population growth, lack of urban planning and unregulated urbanization, both due to rural-urban migration as well as influx of refugees in Quetta city have further burdened our already stressed water sources.

PHED is making efforts in the province to rehabilitate a desalination plant in Quetta and working on constructing dams which will provide some relief to our water deficient city."

Nadir Gul Barrech, CEO of BRSP said," BRSP worked to empower communities so that people are able to sustain and replicate BRSP's interventions in their villages. This has been, especially, true in case of water and sanitation projects. BRSP and GIZ are continuously working to reach SDG 15 by 2030."

Saleh Nasar, Secretary PHED speaking on the occasion said: "Quetta's water supply is limited, QESCO and WAPDA struggle to provide electricity to the city and from time to time forced to shut down tube wells.

The fast-depleting water resources in the region call for prompt action in the right direction. A number of dams are in pipeline and we hope that we will be able to meet the demand for water in the coming years."

The ceremony concluded with a prize distribution ceremony held for the participant of the video and photo competition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wapda BRSP PPAF PHED World Water Day 2021 tube wells

BRSP marks World Water Day in Quetta

Maryam launches scathing attack on PPP

Bilawal says PPP to file review petition against IHC verdict

WHT exemption on plants, machinery: FBR slaps strict conditions on tribal areas' residents

UK and EU agree post-Brexit financial services regulation

220 kV transmission line upgraded: KE to get additional 450MW of electricity

Afghanistan: Pakistan calls for withdrawal of foreign troops

IBI NPFs decline to 3.2pc

Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

Positivity rate remains over 14pc in Punjab for third consecutive day

Work begins at REZ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.