Access tunnel of Mohmand Dam completed, Wapda chairman told

PESHAWAR: Access Tunnel of Mohmand Dam for swift excavation of Diversion Tunnels has been completed, while construction work is in progress simultaneously on 9 different sites of the project.

This was told to Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) during his visit to the project.

Mohmand Dam project director and GM Muhammad Javed Afridi, security and land acquisition & resettlement director general Brig Imtiaz Hussain, representatives of the consultants and the contractors were also present on the occasion.

The chairman was briefed that excavation work on main dam, spillway, power intake, diversion tunnels and re-regulation pond is under way in addition to construction work on irrigation tunnel, access roads, project colony and offices. A bailey bridge across River Swat is also being constructed for mobilization of construction machinery, workforce and equipment on both banks of the river.

Reviewing construction activities at the project, WAPDA chairman said Mohmand Dam, like all other water and hydropower projects, is instrumental for economic stability of Pakistan and social development in the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular, therefore, timely completion of this project is of paramount importance.

He directed the project management to gear up their efforts the purpose.

It is worth mentioning here that Mohmand Dam is being constructed on River Swat, upstream of Munda Head Works in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill Dam (CFRD) in the world.

On completion, the dam will store about 1.2-million-acre feet (MAF) of water and help mitigate floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera. Besides, supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land, about 18,237 acres of new land will also be irrigated.

