Over 1,100 degrees awarded at 24th SSUET convocation

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized its 24th Convocation with traditional zeal that was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students. Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail was the chief guest of the event who participated in the convocation with his message to the students.

On this memorable occasion around more than 1100 degrees were awarded to the pass-outs of BS and MS programme. Position holders were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals for securing highest marks in the respective disciplines. Rehan Shams and Ali Akber Siddiqui received degrees of Doctor of Philosophy in Electronic Engineering.

Addressing the graduates at 24th SSUET Convocation Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail said that the 40 percent of the students leave their homeland for better opportunities after graduation. However, today Pakistan also has many opportunities and graduates don't need to go abroad for better prospects. Prime Minister's Kamyab Nojawan programme not only provides them jobs but also give them chance to be the jobs providers. Only those achieve high targets who have big dreams and think high.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Jawaid Anwar said that the Convocation is culmination of your tireless efforts with feeling of accomplishment in life. It is a glorious occasion to cherish. It is a moment to rejoice an important landmark that gives recognition to the efforts, support and sacrifices of your parents, guardians, whether in the form of devotion of time and energy for your studies or financing studies or accumulation of responsibilities in your journey in pursuit of education.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar pointed out that although the whole social and cultural structure has changed into a new mode of routine life due to Covid-19, yet Sir Syed University successfully endeavoured not to let the situation affect the academic activities, maintaining quality performance in the crucial period of corona.

He said the concept of social reforms of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was based upon acquisition of modern scientific education. The key ingredients of this concept were proper upbringing, character building, tolerance and coexistence. Aligarh Muslim University proved to be the laboratory where these concepts were experimented, which produced students who possessed the above traits.

Regarding construction of SSUET New Campus, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that the construction of the new campus of Sir Syed University will commence with the construction of the mosque at 200 acres Land of Sir Syed University at Education City.

Appreciating the efforts made by the graduates for achieving the honour, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that the innovation and emerging technologies together can open up new vistas of development and prosperity for Pakistan. Sir Syed University has always endeavoured to be progressive, responsive to advancement in science, engineering and technology or business management. These days there is more focus on innovation and research. It is now necessary to figure out the new demands according to the global changes, and to update the students with new academic environment.

He pointed out that Sir Syed University has been selected by HEC to be part of the World Bank funded Higher Education Data Repository - Piloting Phase Project for its exclusive performance of Online Readiness Report and timely submission of Higher Education Statistical (HES) Data.

Presenting progress report of Sir Syed University, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that Sir Syed University as an important partner with Ministry of Information and IdeaGist established National Ideas Bank, inaugurated by the President Arif Alvi, to encourage all Pakistanis to innovate and develop new ideas that can solve problems faced by the citizens. The university in collaboration with Health and Social Welfare Association is preparing fully automatic prosthetic limbs. The university has signed 60 MoUs from 2016 to date with national and international organizations of different countries like China, Indonesia, Turkey, Syria and European Union. Advisory Board has been established to upgrade the syllabus and labs. The university has also joined hands with the Healthcare and Social Welfare Association (HASWA) for producing prosthetic limbs at a low cost. The university is to provide technical and strategic support for the production of automatic limbs of high quality with lower cost.

