NGOs organise Green Walk 2021

ISLAMABAD: Different non-government organizations (NGOs) on Saturday organised 'Green Walk 2021' as a part of their public awareness campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of a healthy and clean environment.

An NGO, Sunbeams School System, promoting education for unprivileged children, organised the walk in collaboration with other NGOs, government departments, and civil society members in Shah Allah Ditta.

People from different walks of life participated in the one-kilometer short walk started from the Eidgah at Shah Allah Ditta and culminated at the Buddha caves site. Shah Allah Ditta is a part of the capital that is replete with natural, historical and environmental wonders.

Activities such as Green Walk 2021 will help the local population also take ownership of their children's future and take a more active role in protecting their environment. Currently, Sunbeams School System is educating over 3,400 children and employs 180 trained teachers in its schools situated in Islamabad, Lahore, Khushab, Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, and Sheikhupura.

