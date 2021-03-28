Mansha Khokhar's three sons arrested

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Saturday arrested three sons of notorious land mafia head Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bum for allegedly attempting to illegally occupying a plot.

The accused namely Amir Mansha, Asim Mansha and Tariq Mansha equipped with automatic guns and other latest weapons had attempted forcefully to occupy the plot of Sufiyan in Sadar Division area, said SP Sadar Hafeezur Rehman Bugti in a statement issued here. He also alleged that the accused also snatched a gold chain and cash from the victim.

"Sufiyan had lodged a written complaint with the CCPO Lahore who immediately ordered to take a legal action against the criminals. During the arrest, we recovered weapons and the accused have been handed over to the investigation wing for further interrogation," he added.

