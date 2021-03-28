ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Pakistan

Punjab Governor sees Pak-US ties to come closer

Recorder Report 28 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the Overseas Pakistanis to become part of the politics and Parliament of the countries where they are working because as a member of parliament of a country, one can influence the policy of that country.

As many as 20 Pakistanis are currently serving as members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons which is a matter of pride that Pakistanis are holding important positions in many countries including the United Kingdom, the Governor said while addressing a reception in honour of American Democrat Tahir Javed at Governor's House today.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the President has recognized the services of Tahir Javed who worked tirelessly to strengthen Pak-US relations.

He further said that overseas Pakistanis are the assets and ambassadors of our country adding that they always stand in solidarity with their fellow countrymen in challenging times which is a testament to their love for Pakistan.

US Democrat Tahir Javed said that he would continue to work for the strengthening of relations between the United States and Pakistan. As an old diplomat, President Joe Biden has had cordial relations with Pakistan, adding that Pakistan and the United States bilateral relations will come closer in days to come.

Tahir Javed said that the United States will have to take steps for the economic development of Pakistan. Many US Congressmen are keen on giving relief to Pakistan on the economic front; he said and added that efforts are underway for the approval of a bill for tax exemption and relief on other fronts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

