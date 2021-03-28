ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Pakistan

Italian envoy says he wants to see Pakistan among developed countries

Recorder Report 28 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese has said that he wanted to see Pakistan among developed nations. He expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez, here on Saturday. He told the minister that he had visited many cities in Pakistan and found a home-like atmosphere and he does not feel alienated in Pakistan.

Later on the Italian ambassador, along with the minister, distributed books and bags among deserving students at the International Community Support Foundation's office. The event was attended by a large number of teachers and students, including the head of the foundation, Sultan Faiz.

On the occasion, the Italian ambassador appreciated the performance of the children and said that Pakistani students have immense potential. He also lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government to promote education and increase the literacy rate.

"It can be hoped that the literacy rate of the people in Punjab will soon be reached to 100 percent," he added. He assured that he would continue to support efforts to promote education in Pakistan.

In his address, the minister said that they are grateful for the cooperation of the Italian Embassy in the field of education.

"The practical steps taken by the Punjab government to increase the literacy rate are result-oriented. We are working with the missionary spirit to eradicate the darkness of ignorance from our province," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

