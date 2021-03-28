Italian envoy says he wants to see Pakistan among developed countries

LAHORE: Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese has said that he wanted to see Pakistan among developed nations. He expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez, here on Saturday. He told the minister that he had visited many cities in Pakistan and found a home-like atmosphere and he does not feel alienated in Pakistan.

Later on the Italian ambassador, along with the minister, distributed books and bags among deserving students at the International Community Support Foundation's office. The event was attended by a large number of teachers and students, including the head of the foundation, Sultan Faiz.

On the occasion, the Italian ambassador appreciated the performance of the children and said that Pakistani students have immense potential. He also lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government to promote education and increase the literacy rate.

"It can be hoped that the literacy rate of the people in Punjab will soon be reached to 100 percent," he added. He assured that he would continue to support efforts to promote education in Pakistan.

In his address, the minister said that they are grateful for the cooperation of the Italian Embassy in the field of education.

"The practical steps taken by the Punjab government to increase the literacy rate are result-oriented. We are working with the missionary spirit to eradicate the darkness of ignorance from our province," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021