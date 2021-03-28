ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Pakistan

Corona restrictions: Business activities remain closed across KP

Amjad Ali Shah 28 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: After reaching consensus between traders' community and local administration, all major markets and bazaars across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were shut on Saturday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While welcoming the new announcement of the district administration, President Traders Alliance Ghulam Bilal Javed said that all the business community leaders and the district administration have successfully negotiated and resolved this issue.

He lauded the efforts of Commissioner Amjad Ali Khan and DC Khalid Mahmood in this regard.

Most of major business hubs, bazaars, markets and shops in Peshawar, Qissa Khawani, Khyber Bazaar, Karimpura Bazaar, Meena BazaarChowk Yadgar Shoba Bazaar, Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, Ganj, Kohati, Hashtnagri, Namak Mandi, Ramdas, Karkhano Market and suburban areas were closed where business activities remained standstill.

Special teams of police and administration were constituted to ensure closure of markets and stop people from gathering in large numbers.

Following the directives of the deputy commissioner, the officials conducted visits to different bazaars and shopping markets to ensure strict implementation of new Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), around 4,468 cases of coronavirus were reported while 67 people were died in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 14,158. The total number of confirmed cases reached 649,824. As many as 593,282 patients have recovered from the disease with 2,842 critical cases. The confirmed cases have surged to 83,630 in the province with 2,274 casualties in KP.

