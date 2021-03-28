Opposition reaping what it has sown: Buzdar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to PM Malik Amin Aslam and MNAs Raja Riaz Khurram Shahzad and Raza Naserullah Ghuman called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office and discussed matters of mutual interest, problems of their respective constituencies and various development projects.

Resolving the problems of the constituencies and timely completion of ongoing development schemes is the top priority of the government, the CM said, adding: "A separate development package has been chalked out for each district and I have started visiting the districts. I will soon visit Faisalabad and Attock."

He maintained that the PTI government by introducing reforms in different sectors in a short span of time has set a new precedent by undertaking several steps for the welfare of the people.

