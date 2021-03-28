ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI chief terms mini-budget before Ramazan as 'a cruel act of govt'

Recorder Report 28 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Holding the ruling elite responsible for the miseries of the masses, Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq has appealed the people to take a firm stand against the status quo forces to put the country on track.

Addressing a workers convention here on Saturday, he said religious scholars, students, laborers and small farmer must play their role to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state dreamt by country's founding father.

He said the country had experienced military dictatorship and so-called democratic regimes for decades but the problems of the masses were still intact. Millions of people were even deprived of the basic facilities like clean drinking water in the KP, he said, adding the inflation and unemployment were rampant and millions of KP youth were roaming jobless due to flawed policies of the government. He said institutions were on the verge of collapse and economy was deteriorating with every day passing, he said.

The JI chief said the PTI also proved itself agents of the status quo, continuing the policies of the predecessors and burdening the country with billions of dollars foreign debt. He said the mini budget before the holy month of Ramazan and annual budget was cruel act of the government. He said the prices of basic food items went more up before Ramazan which was proof of the fact that either the government was helpless before the mafias or it was patronizing them.

He said a vast majority of the public was unable to meet the ends due to pro-IMF policies of the rulers. Provision of quick justice to poor and concept of supremacy of law became dreams in the society, he added.

The JI chief said the conspiracies were being hatched against the country's Islamic ideology, asking the people play their role to defend the Islamic identity of Pakistan and join the platform of the JI for this purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI JI Sirajul Haq Ramazan package mini budget

JI chief terms mini-budget before Ramazan as 'a cruel act of govt'

Maryam launches scathing attack on PPP

Bilawal says PPP to file review petition against IHC verdict

WHT exemption on plants, machinery: FBR slaps strict conditions on tribal areas' residents

UK and EU agree post-Brexit financial services regulation

220 kV transmission line upgraded: KE to get additional 450MW of electricity

Afghanistan: Pakistan calls for withdrawal of foreign troops

IBI NPFs decline to 3.2pc

Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

Positivity rate remains over 14pc in Punjab for third consecutive day

Work begins at REZ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.