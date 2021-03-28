ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bairstow can break batting records, says Buttler

AFP 28 Mar 2021

PUNE: England's stand-in captain Jos Buttler has backed top batsman Jonny Bairstow to become the country's leading century scorer after his 124 against India helped England level the series going into Sunday's final game.

Bairstow - with Ben Stokes' 52-ball 99 - powered England to victory in the second of the three-game series, and he said afterwards that he wanted to have the most one-day hundreds for England.

He now has 11 centuries from 85 games, five behind Joe Root, who leads with 16, and just behind Marcus Trescothick on 12 and Eoin Morgan on 13.

"Jonny has been in unbelievable form for the last few years for us, he has been one of the world's leading batsmen in ODI cricket and he has been amazing to watch," said Buttler, who is replacing the injured Morgan as captain.

Buttler said the England team wanted to push back "boundaries" with their attacking play and the record was there for the taking for Bairstow, who has been in the world's top 10 for several years.

"It is fantastic the form that Jonny is in and there is no reason why he should not go on and break all those records."

The batsman has been unable to pin down a regular Test place but has become a first choice in limited overs.

"He is certainly not under-appreciated in our side," said Buttler. "He is our leading player really."

"He is very intimidating to bowl at. I know having played against Jonny in the IPL, in the bowlers' meeting they say 'what shall we do to this guy' and there are not too many answers to be honest. "He is hugely appreciated in our side and I think everyone knows what a special player he is."

After being hammered in the first game, England's batting fireworks to level the ODI series have made Sunday's final game of the tour another playoff after the T20 series also went to the wire.

"It's great to be in another final," said Buttler. "They are great games to be involved in."

"It was an excellent performance yesterday so we take a lot of confidence into the game on Sunday."

England, who still have injury doubts over fast bowler Mark Wood and batter Sam Billings, have an added incentive to win as the World Cup holders could lose the number one spot in the world rankings to India if they lose.

Buttler insisted that the pressure would not change their game plan.

Ben Stokes Eoin Morgan Bairstow Jos Buttler break batting records Marcus Trescothick country's leading century scorer England level the series India vs England ODI

Bairstow can break batting records, says Buttler

Maryam launches scathing attack on PPP

Bilawal says PPP to file review petition against IHC verdict

WHT exemption on plants, machinery: FBR slaps strict conditions on tribal areas' residents

UK and EU agree post-Brexit financial services regulation

220 kV transmission line upgraded: KE to get additional 450MW of electricity

Afghanistan: Pakistan calls for withdrawal of foreign troops

IBI NPFs decline to 3.2pc

Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

Positivity rate remains over 14pc in Punjab for third consecutive day

Work begins at REZ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.