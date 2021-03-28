ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 28 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (March 27, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                  on 26-03-2021   In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        11,900       180        12,080       12,080            NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           12,753       193        12,946       12,946            NIL
===========================================================================

