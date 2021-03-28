ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot rate unchanged amid bearish trend on local market

Recorder Report 28 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The local market remained bearish on Saturday. Market sources told that trading volume remained low due to the fluctuation in the rate of dollar in the local market while the dollar is strengthening in international market.

Sources told that reason behind bearish trend worldwide is increasing tension between China and America on economic front.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that ICE cotton futures rose 3% on Friday, with mills taking advantage of a steep fall in the previous session to buy back some of the natural fibre as demand prospects remain strong amid steady global economic recovery.

Cotton contracts for May rose 2.35 cents, or 3% to 80.79 cents per lb by 10:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT). It traded within a range of 77.12 and 80.97 cents a lb.

However, the contract is down 4.7% so far this week, its biggest weekly percentage fall since March 2020.

"Certainly some mills might be buying and off course under 80 cents we may have seen some foreign bushiness done last night. Also, the dollar has gone down a little today," said Keith Brown, principal at cotton brokers Keith Brown and Co in Georgia

"The fundamentals of cotton are basically intact, the speculators were heavily long and they got liquidated yesterday." Cotton prices fell nearly 5% and traded limit down on Thursday, pressured by a weak export sales data and a stronger dollar.

Meanwhile, Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), Hanif Lakhany has urged Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Trade & Investment to PM to fulfil his promise for removal of additional customs duty and regulatory duty (ACD & RD) on synthetic yarns, which is the raw material of the textile industry. He said that the government should play a role in providing raw materials to the textile industry at reasonable prices, otherwise Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream of industrial & economic development will never come true.

Hanif Lakhani appealed to Trade and Investment Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, saying that last year the government had announced the abolition of additional customs duty and regulation on industrial raw materials, but ACD & RD on synthetic yarns were not abolished, so immediately remove these barriers for reducing the production cost and also justify the cascading system of polyester value chain. But even after a long wait, the prime minister's adviser has not kept his promise, which is a matter of grave concern to textile exporters and importers.

Naseem also told that rate of cotton in Sindh was in between Rs 10,300 to Rs 11500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 4500 to Rs 5100 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is at Rs 12500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between RS 4800 to Rs 6300 per 40 kg. The rate of Banola in Sindh was in between Rs 1600 to Rs 2000 while the price of Banola in Punjab was in between Rs 1800 to Rs 2250. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 12000 per maund. The rate of Phutti of Dalbadin Balochistan is available at Rs 6300 to Rs 6400 per 40 Kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 11,900 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 220 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cotton cotton yarn ICE Cotton spot Cotton rate

Spot rate unchanged amid bearish trend on local market

Maryam launches scathing attack on PPP

Bilawal says PPP to file review petition against IHC verdict

WHT exemption on plants, machinery: FBR slaps strict conditions on tribal areas' residents

UK and EU agree post-Brexit financial services regulation

220 kV transmission line upgraded: KE to get additional 450MW of electricity

Afghanistan: Pakistan calls for withdrawal of foreign troops

IBI NPFs decline to 3.2pc

Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

Positivity rate remains over 14pc in Punjab for third consecutive day

Work begins at REZ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.