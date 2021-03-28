ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
NY cocoa may fall into $2,177-$2,300 range in Q2

Reuters 28 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: New York cocoa may test a support at $2,400 per tonne next quarter, a break below which could cause a fall into a range of $2,177-$2,300.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $2,821, which is the third wave of a corrective wave cycle from the February, 2020 high of $2,935.

This wave may travel into a range of $$1,978-$2,300, formed by its 100% and 61.8% projection levels. Three smaller waves make up this wave C.

So far, only two small waves have unfolded. The third wave labelled c is travelling towards $2,177-$2,300 range. Resistance is at $2,499, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2,622.

The bearish wave count has to be reviewed, however, once cocoa breaks $2,622, as such a break could signal the extension of the uptrend from the July 2020 low of $2,092, or the uptrend from the April 2017 low of $1,756.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from $2,092 to $2,821 reveals more precise supports and resistances.

The bounce triggered by the support at $2,370, sharp as it was, has been deeply reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the wave c towards $2,217, its 100% projection level.

Cocoa may fail to break the support at $2,370 in its first attempt, as this support is enforced by another one at $2,389. A moderate bounce towards $2,457 may be triggered before the downtrend resumes.

Charts that are not available in reports can be received in email box through "Alert".

To view charts, use news code to retrieve the original reports.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

Cocoa NY cocoa Cocoa prices cocoa crop Cocoa exporters

