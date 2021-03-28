NY cocoa may fall into $2,177-$2,300 range in Q2

SINGAPORE: New York cocoa may test a support at $2,400 per tonne next quarter, a break below which could cause a fall into a range of $2,177-$2,300.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $2,821, which is the third wave of a corrective wave cycle from the February, 2020 high of $2,935.

This wave may travel into a range of $$1,978-$2,300, formed by its 100% and 61.8% projection levels. Three smaller waves make up this wave C.

So far, only two small waves have unfolded. The third wave labelled c is travelling towards $2,177-$2,300 range. Resistance is at $2,499, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2,622.

The bearish wave count has to be reviewed, however, once cocoa breaks $2,622, as such a break could signal the extension of the uptrend from the July 2020 low of $2,092, or the uptrend from the April 2017 low of $1,756.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from $2,092 to $2,821 reveals more precise supports and resistances.

The bounce triggered by the support at $2,370, sharp as it was, has been deeply reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the wave c towards $2,217, its 100% projection level.

Cocoa may fail to break the support at $2,370 in its first attempt, as this support is enforced by another one at $2,389. A moderate bounce towards $2,457 may be triggered before the downtrend resumes.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.