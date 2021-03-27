Pakistan
Sindh decides to close all shrines amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Updated 27 Mar 2021
The Sindh government on Saturday notified the closure of shrines across the province amid the resurge in coronavirus.
The decision was made during a meeting chaired by provincial Minister for Auqaf Sohail Anwar Sial.
Auqaf Chief Administrator Sindh, in a notification, said all shrines and dargahs would remain closed for 10 days — from March 28 to April 6.
The shrines had reopened across the province just four days ago.
In past 24 hours, Sindh has recorded 252 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bumping the total infections to 264,606 and moving the death toll up to 4,491.
