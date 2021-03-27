PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh released on bail

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been released on bail after spending two months in jail.

As per details, the bail was granted in two cases by the Sindh High Court against the two surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is expected to meet party workers after being released from the prison. He said that his four workers were still in jail and he would meet them.

On February 16, the PTI lawmaker was arrested for bringing weapons to the by-elections in Karachi and for interfering with an operation against encroachments.

The case against the Sindh opposition leader was filed at the Memon Goth police station in District Malir. Anti-terror and other provisions were included.

The other case related to the disruption he caused in an anti-encroachment drive at a Karachi farmhouse.