PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

LAHORE: Reacting to the appointment of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as leader of the opposition in the Senate, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General said on Friday that the move has been initiated without taking the PDM parties into confidence which has caused a blow to the opposition parties’ alliance.

Talking to the media, Ahsan Iqbal said, seeking BAP senators’ support for getting Gilani elected as opposition leader was not fair. “Everybody knows from where these Senators take dictation,” he said, adding: “It was strange when all parties of the PDM had agreed on making PML-N candidate Azam Nazir Tarar as leader of the opposition, why PPP took the step at its own; if the PPP was dying to get its candidate elected, it would have been better if it had conveyed its desire to Nawaz Sharif, who would have accepted it gleefully.”

Ahsan said he was saddened to learn that even Awami National Party (ANP) went along with the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) decision to get Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani elected as leader of the opposition in the Upper House of the parliament.

He said the parties ditching the PDM would be disappointed. He announced to raise the matter in the PDM meeting and those who betrayed the PDM’s cause will pay heavy price.

Ahsan Iqbal said the people of Pakistan want end of the game of musical chairs which has been ongoing for 72 years. PDM is the only hope of 220 million citizens, he added.

