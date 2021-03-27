LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) headed by Secretary Power, Ali Raza Bhutta, on Friday approved extensions in Letter of Support (LoS) of a few projects without any penalty.

The Board approved extension in Financial Closing Date of 700.7MW Azad-Pattan Hydropower Project for twelve months sans penalty. The project is included in CPEC and Covid pandemic has also affected its activities.

The sources said the board also approved extension in Financial Closing Date of tri-partite Letter of Support for 7.08MW Riali Hydropower Project Muzaffarabad, AJ&K, and extension in Financial Closing Date of Tripartite Letter of Support for 8MW Kathai-II Hydropower Project District Hattian, AJ&K. These projects are under the category of Small Hydropower Projects (SHPPs). In order to improve energy mix in the country emphasis is being laid on renewables and hydro power projects.

The 300MW coal-based power project at Gwadar was also discussed. The board advised PPIB to expedite the project as it is important to develop the backward areas of Gwadar, which will be the future economic hub of the country.

The board also granted extension in Financial Closing Date of 330 MW imported coal power project of M/s Siddiqsons Energy Limited (SEL). The meeting approved Terms of Reference (ToRs) of "project committee" of PPIB board.

The board also discussed compliance report on decisions taken in 129th, 130th, and 131th Board meetings .PPIB's annual report was also presented to board.

