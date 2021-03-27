KSE-100 Index turns red: BRIndex100 drifts lower

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday closed on a negative note as the investors opted to book profit on available margins. BRIndex100 lost 23.75 points or 0.48 percent to close at 4,908.84 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,933.17 and intraday low of 4,898.32 points. Total volumes stood at 504.013 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 26,132.48, marginally up by 8.97 points or 0.03 percent with total daily turnover of 410.664 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 204.54 points or 0.45 percent and closed at 45,521.63 points. Daily trading volumes increased to 529.204 million shares as compared to 470.401 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $1.980 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 34 billion to Rs 8.036 trillion. Out of total 391 active scrips, 238 closed in negative and 131 in positive while the value of 22 stocks remained unchanged.

Byco Petroleum was the volume leader with 83.516 million shares and gained Rs 0.54 to close at Rs 11.54 followed by Pak Refinery that increased by Rs 1.92 to close at Rs 28.53 with 56.425 million shares. Service Ind. Limited and Indus Motor Co were the top gainers increasing by Rs 52.53 and Rs 38.20 respectively to close at Rs 1064.74 and Rs 1139.01 while Bata Pak and Nestle Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 90.60 and Rs 57.50 respectively to close at Rs 1959.40 and Rs 5940.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 29.81 points or 0.33 percent to close at 8,891.39 points with total volume of 2.601 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 101.69 points or 1.41 percent to close at 7,123.96 points with 18.695 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 83.56 points or 0.95 percent to close at 8,706.29 points with 19.322 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 39.09 points or 0.68 percent to close at 5,732.56 points with 15.708 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,100.35 points, down 35.43 points or 0.86 percent with 30.095 million shares. BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 3.93 points or 0.1 percent to close at 3,979.80 points with 102.520 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Globla Capital said that the KSE-100 Index closed on a bearish note shedding 205 points to close at 45,521 after making a high/low of plus 31 and minus 289 points.

BYCO (up 4.9 percent), PRL (up 7.2 percent), UNITY (up 0.4 percent) and PTC (up 0.3 percent) led the volumes with cumulative of 213 million shares.

Such bearish sentiments at the bourse can be attributed to the last day of future rollover week.

Cements and Banking sectors came under the hammer, where CHCC (down 1.7 percent), MLCF (down 1.7 percent), DGKC (down 2.0 percent), FCCL (down 1.7 percent), HBL (down 2.5 percent), UBL (down 1.6 percent), BAFL (down 1.4 percent) and BAHL (down 2.2 percent) were the major losers. Furthermore, Refineries went in an opposite direction to the market where ATRL (up 7.5 percent), PRL (up 7.2 percent), NRL (up 3.4 percent) and BYCO (up 4.9 percent) gained to close higher.

