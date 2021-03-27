ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
KSE-100 Index turns red: BRIndex100 drifts lower

Recorder Report 27 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday closed on a negative note as the investors opted to book profit on available margins. BRIndex100 lost 23.75 points or 0.48 percent to close at 4,908.84 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,933.17 and intraday low of 4,898.32 points. Total volumes stood at 504.013 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 26,132.48, marginally up by 8.97 points or 0.03 percent with total daily turnover of 410.664 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 204.54 points or 0.45 percent and closed at 45,521.63 points. Daily trading volumes increased to 529.204 million shares as compared to 470.401 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $1.980 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 34 billion to Rs 8.036 trillion. Out of total 391 active scrips, 238 closed in negative and 131 in positive while the value of 22 stocks remained unchanged.

Byco Petroleum was the volume leader with 83.516 million shares and gained Rs 0.54 to close at Rs 11.54 followed by Pak Refinery that increased by Rs 1.92 to close at Rs 28.53 with 56.425 million shares. Service Ind. Limited and Indus Motor Co were the top gainers increasing by Rs 52.53 and Rs 38.20 respectively to close at Rs 1064.74 and Rs 1139.01 while Bata Pak and Nestle Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 90.60 and Rs 57.50 respectively to close at Rs 1959.40 and Rs 5940.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 29.81 points or 0.33 percent to close at 8,891.39 points with total volume of 2.601 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 101.69 points or 1.41 percent to close at 7,123.96 points with 18.695 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 83.56 points or 0.95 percent to close at 8,706.29 points with 19.322 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 39.09 points or 0.68 percent to close at 5,732.56 points with 15.708 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,100.35 points, down 35.43 points or 0.86 percent with 30.095 million shares. BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 3.93 points or 0.1 percent to close at 3,979.80 points with 102.520 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Globla Capital said that the KSE-100 Index closed on a bearish note shedding 205 points to close at 45,521 after making a high/low of plus 31 and minus 289 points.

BYCO (up 4.9 percent), PRL (up 7.2 percent), UNITY (up 0.4 percent) and PTC (up 0.3 percent) led the volumes with cumulative of 213 million shares.

Such bearish sentiments at the bourse can be attributed to the last day of future rollover week.

Cements and Banking sectors came under the hammer, where CHCC (down 1.7 percent), MLCF (down 1.7 percent), DGKC (down 2.0 percent), FCCL (down 1.7 percent), HBL (down 2.5 percent), UBL (down 1.6 percent), BAFL (down 1.4 percent) and BAHL (down 2.2 percent) were the major losers. Furthermore, Refineries went in an opposite direction to the market where ATRL (up 7.5 percent), PRL (up 7.2 percent), NRL (up 3.4 percent) and BYCO (up 4.9 percent) gained to close higher.

