Lawyers demand exemption from toll tax

KARACHI: The lawyers of Karachi on Friday have demanded the authorities to exempt them as well as their colleagues from across Sindh from the payment of toll tax. In a letter to the National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman, Karachi Bar has appealed to him to exempt them as well as their colleagues from across the province from the payment of toll tax.

The Bar has complained to the NHA chairman that the Authority receives toll tax from the lawyers whenever they visit the courts in connection with their cases, and those collecting toll tax also misbehave with them.

The Bar also claimed that Karachi lawyers were mostly fleeced in Punjab in the name of toll tax collection. It appealed to the NHA chairman to direct all toll plaza administrators not to collect tax from the Sindh lawyers.