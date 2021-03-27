Pakistan cricket team leaves for Johannesburg

KARACHI: The Pakistan cricket team departed for Johann-esburg, South Africa, on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Friday. Flight PK-6721 departed Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 0900 hours. It would reach Johanne-sburg at 1700 hours after a journey spanning 10 hours and 30 minutes.

A PIA spokesman said that it was the firstever PIA flight to land on the South African soil. Meanwhile, he said that PIA’s first flight to Swat departed at 10am and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister of aviation and the minister of communications were on board.

