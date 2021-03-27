ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

1,493 contractual teachers’ contracts extended for a year

APP 27 Mar 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting of provincial cabinet where the contracts of 1493 teachers appointed under the Global Partnership for Balochistan Education Project were extended for one year.

It was decided to set up a committee to work out a strategy to make them permanent and the committee will present recommendations to the Chief Minister. The Cabinet also approved to provide health insurance up to Rs. 1 million to more than 1.8 million families of the province in which the people of the province can get treatment facilities in official and private hospitals.

The Cabinet also gave approval for setting up of Childhood Cancer Unit in Quetta between Health Department and Indus Hospital.

The Cabinet formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by the Provincial Minister for Education to further consider act relating to Balochistan Universities Act 2021.

The Provincial Minister for Finance, representatives of political parties in the coalition government, Advocate General Balochistan and Law Secretary were decided to present the committee with the proposed amendments and recommendations to the next Cabinet meeting within 15 days.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take steps for setting up a complaint center for redressal of public grievances so that public related problems and other important issues could be sorted.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the cabinet has taken several important decisions during the two-day meeting.

He said for the first time in the history of the province, the cabinet approved health insurance under which the number of Balochistan National Identity Card (NIC) holders is one million to avail treatment facilities in any hospital of the country.

He said that the initiative of the government was aimed at ensuring the best provision of health and medical facilities keeping in view the public welfare. The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers, provincial advisors and secretaries of relevant departments.

Jam Kamal Khan education projects contractual teachers Global Partnership

1,493 contractual teachers’ contracts extended for a year

Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation

PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader

PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week

LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

Petroleum shortages: SAPM on petroleum asked to step down

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

$1.336bn loan accords inked with WB for 7 projects

ECC approves Rs1bn for ad drive to highlight govt initiatives

Registration for citizens aged 50, above from 30th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.