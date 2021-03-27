Money laundering reference: Shehbaz approaches LHC for bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for post-arrest bail in money laundering reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Shehbaz Sharif on September 28 last after the LHC dismissed his pre-arrest bail in the reference.

Shehbaz contended in his petition that the proceedings against him by the NAB had been prompted by malafide intention, ulterior motive and considerations extraneous to law. It alleged that the registration of back to back cases and repeated arrests of the petitioner on behest of the government had been a classic example of misuse of NAB’s process. It said the bureau failed to collect an iota of evidence of any corruption, kickbacks, misuse of any public office for personal gain by the petitioner.

