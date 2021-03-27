ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Pakistan

Third wave of Covid-19 intensifies in Punjab: Firdous

Recorder Report 27 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the third wave of coronavirus is intensified across the country. “It continues to wreak havoc in the country as 63 people have lost their lives, including 43 from Punjab, during the last 24 hours,” she said this while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Dr Firdous said that the corona situation is alarming in four major cities and the ventilated patient ratio is increasing day by day. She said that 65 percent of vents in Multan, 62 percent in Islamabad, 60 percent in Gujranwala and 54 percent in Lahore have been occupied. “Likewise, 95 percent oxygen beds in Gujrat, 85 percent in Gujranwala, 73 percent in Peshawar and 49 percent in Islamabad have been occupied,” she added.

According to her, following the reports of a persistent surge in the number of Covid-19 new positive cases in Punjab, the government has imposed smart lockdown in four localities of Rawalpindi, three localities of Gujranwala and four localities of Sialkot. All business centres, restaurants and public and private offices will remain closed in sealed areas and there will be a restriction on the mass movement. However, medical services, pharmacies, collection points and laboratories will remain open round the clock. Similarly, grocery and general stores, flour chakkis, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps will be allowed to remain open between 9 am and 7 pm.

Responding to a question, the Special Assistant said that the nomination of Yousaf Raza Gillani as the leader of the opposition in the Senate has proved that the PPP has again tricked the PML-N and Jati Umrah is in a state of shock. “Maryam Safdar was conspiring to trespass the NAB office like a bandit queen for some political mileage,” she added.

“I would like to remind her that she is a convicted lady and ineligible. If Maryam is not involved in any illegal activity then she should clear her position. Maryam is enticing the youth against the state and is trying to make them a victim of Corona while her real brothers are enjoying in London,” she added.

Responding to another question, Dr Firdous said that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman is in a state of disarray, as Asif Zardari has made him a laughingstock in the political arena. While expressing sympathy with Maulana, she said that he has been isolated and left in the political wilderness after being used by PPP and PML-N.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

