Pakistan reassures Saudi Arabia of support against any threat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, said that it reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the “brotherly” Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity following attack an on a petroleum distribution terminal in its Jizan region.

In a statement, the Foreign Office stated that Pakistan strongly condemns the attack on a petroleum distribution terminal in Jizan Region of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, 25 March 2021.

“Such attacks, causing fear and terror as well as disruption of commercial activities, cannot be condoned…Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity,” the statement added.

Official Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday that a fire broke out at an oil terminal in southern Saudi Arabia after it was hit by a projectile.

“A projectile attack on a petroleum products distribution terminal in Jizan resulted in a fire in one of the terminal’s tanks,” the Saudi energy ministry stated in a statement, adding that there were no casualties in the attack.

Yemen’s Houthis have recently stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly its energy installations.

However, the statement by the Saudi energy ministry did not mention as to who was behind the attack.

